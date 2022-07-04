Causeway Bridge closed to motorized traffic | FAXINFO

PORT ST. MAARTEN: The Causeway Bridge is out of service for motorized traffic until further notice. The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) apologizes for the inconvenience caused.

On Monday afternoon the Causeway Bridge suffered a technical problem while it opened for maritime traffic. In the process of closing the bridge, the system malfunctioned possibly due to a power grid outage.

The deck of the bridge could not close thereby obstructing the free flow of motorized traffic in both directions.

NV GEBE technicians, Electec, along with PSG staff supported by Hollandia staff out of the Netherlands were still working tirelessly through Monday evening on resolving the problem.

Troubleshooting the issue will continue Tuesday, and SLAC will keep the community informed with respect to any updates.

