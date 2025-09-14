CBCS and IEDOM Sign Historic MoU to Strengthen Cross-Border Economic Cooperation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) and its Saint Martin counterpart, the Banque de France’s Institut d'Émission des Départements d'Outre-Mer (IEDOM), have formalized their cooperation through a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement underscores both institutions’ commitment to deepening their understanding of how the unique open border shapes the intertwined economies of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin.

Through this collaboration, the two institutions will strengthen data collection and improve the CBCS’ insights into the complex dynamics between the two sides of the island. This includes monitoring key indicators such as tourism arrivals and room inventory, which will enhance the quality of economic analyses and forecasts. In turn, this supports better-informed projections and more effective monetary policy decisions.

Looking ahead, the partnership lays a strong foundation for future economic research on matters of shared interest, particularly in tourism-related areas and other fields relevant to central banking.

The MoU was signed at the CBCS Sint Maarten office by CBCS President Richard Doornbosch and IEDOM President Ivan Odonnat, in the presence of staff from both institutions.

