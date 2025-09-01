CBCS and TamLeo Books donate 100 books to Ruby Labega school | The Peoples Tribune

ST. PETERS–As the new school year begins, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has partnered with local publishing house TamLeo Books to make the season more meaningful for the students of Ruby Labega Primary School. Together, they donated 100 culturally rich, value-driven books to encourage literacy, imagination, and cultural pride among young readers.

The event was especially significant thanks to the involvement of Mrs. Endene Edouard-D’Haiti, a proud alumna of Ruby Labega who now serves as a representative of CBCS’s Institutional Investors Supervision team. Returning to her alma mater, Mrs. Edouard-D’Haiti embodied the full-circle impact of education, showing students that with guidance, values, and opportunity, they too can grow into leaders who one day give back to their communities.

“This initiative highlights how strong foundations at our local schools help shape future leaders,” said CBCS representatives. The collaboration between CBCS and TamLeo Books reflects a shared commitment to literacy and community development, while also reinforcing the importance of cultural identity and moral values in children’s education.

TamLeo Books, founded by author Tamara Leonard, produces stories designed not only to entertain but also to instill empathy, responsibility, and self-confidence. Their mission is to turn readers into leaders, and this latest collaboration puts that mission into action.

The donation also serves as a call to parents, teachers, and the wider community: reading with children and sharing stories is an investment in shaping compassionate and capable future leaders. “When the community comes together, children thrive,” the organizers emphasized.

‍

From left to right in the photo:

Endene Edouard-D’Haiti, Ruby Labega alumna and CBCS representative

Raquel Lo Fo Wong, Director of the CBCS

Mrs. Jacklene Joedoleksono-Gumbs, School Manager

Ms. Shemaiah Fleming, Adjunct School Manager

Mrs. Marlene Paul-Esdaille, Student Care Coordinator

Tamara Leonard, Author and Founder of TamLeo Books

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cbcs-and-tamleo-books-donate-100-books-to-ruby-labega-school