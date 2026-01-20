CBCS launches interactive dashboards to enhance accessibility to statistics | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) announced the launch of two new interactive statistical dashboards: the Monetary & Financial Statistics Dashboard and the External Sector Statistics Dashboard. These tools form an important part of the CBCS’ broader strategy to strengthen data visualization and improve the accessibility, transparency, and clarity of official statistics for a wide range of users.

The Monetary & Financial Statistics Dashboard provides a visual overview of credit developments, monetary data, financial system trends, and other key indicators within the monetary union. This dynamic tool enables users to better interpret monetary and financial developments through intuitive, easy-to-navigate visual formats.

Meanwhile, the External Sector Statistics Dashboard provides insights into balance of payments developments, trade flows of goods and services, investment patterns, and other external sector indicators, helping users better understand the monetary union’s external vulnerabilities and economic linkages with global markets.

These dashboards are central to the CBCS’ ongoing efforts to modernize the way statistical information is disseminated. By transitioning from static publications to dynamic, interactive tools, the CBCS aims to:

• Improve access to complex economic data

• Enhance transparency and public understanding

• Support evidence-based decision making

• Encourage wider use of official statistics in research, planning, and policy discussions

Both dashboards allow users to analyze trends interactively, export data, and incorporate insights into their own analyses and decision-making processes. Most data are available at the monetary union level as well as separately for Curaçao and St. Maarten.

As a result, policymakers, researchers, financial institutions, journalists, students and the general public now have access to user friendly visualizations of key macroeconomic indicators.

Looking ahead, the CBCS plans to further expand its dashboard with real sector and public sector statistics dashboards. These additions will create a more complete suite of interactive tools, enabling users to explore economic developments across all major sectors through a unified platform. The CBCS also plans to introduce medium-term forecasts of key economic indicators, further strengthening the dashboards’ value for forward-looking analysis and policy assessment.

With these initiatives, the CBCS reaffirms its commitment to delivering timely, reliable, and high-quality economic data in a format that is easy to explore, visualize, and interpret.

