CBCS received 47 complaints, reports in second half of 2024, public can file via website | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has released its half-yearly complaints report for July to December 2024, showing a total of 47 signals received from the public concerning supervised institutions. These included 19 formal complaints, 16 reports, and 12 questions.

The majority of the signals – 30 in total – related to credit institutions. Several involved delays in payments or poor communication, while one complaint led to an on-site investigation after allegations of incorrect registration and document falsification. The Bank confirmed that this investigation yielded important indications now under further review.

Complaints concerning trust offices (8) mainly dealt with international online casinos they serviced. As the CBCS does not supervise online gambling, complainants were referred to the Curaçao Gaming Authority. Four signals were filed regarding insurance companies, primarily about transfers between insurers and disputes over payouts, while one complaint was lodged against an insurance intermediary over lapsed coverage due to the bankruptcy of a local bank.

According to the CBCS, the most common issues across all sectors were payment delays (19%) and the way institutions handled complaints. To address this, the Bank announced it will conduct a thematic review of complaints-handling processes across the financial sector in 2026.

The CBCS reminded the public that complaints against financial institutions can be filed through its online platform:

https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/supervision/conduct-supervision

Additional information on complaints procedures is available at:

https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/supervision/conduct-supervision/questions-and-answers

https://www.centralbank.cw/faq/complaint

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cbcs-received-47-complaints-reports-in-second-half-of-2024-public-can-file-via-website