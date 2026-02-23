CBCS Strategic Plan 2026–2028 Released | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten has published its Strategic Plan 2026–2028, outlining a three-year roadmap focused on safeguarding financial stability, strengthening supervision, modernizing the payments landscape, embedding sustainability, and accelerating the Bank’s digital transformation.

The plan, titled “Looking Ahead with Confidence: Our Path to 2028,” was developed through consultations with staff, the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board, and external stakeholders. It frames the Bank’s priorities in response to rapid technological change, climate-related financial risk, evolving payment technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, and a more complex regulatory environment.

Mission, values, and 2028 vision

The CBCS reiterates its mission as an autonomous administrative body operating within the monetary union of Curaçao and St. Maarten, with responsibilities rooted in the Central Bank Charter of 2010. The Bank’s mission centers on promoting and safeguarding the stability and integrity of the monetary and financial system, and the security and accessibility of the payment system.

The Strategic Plan also sets out core values that guide the institution’s work, including integrity, expertise, unity, determination, and sustainability.

By 2028, the CBCS aims to be a fully digitized, technologically advanced central bank, supported by modern automated systems and data-driven processes, with supervision anchored in a robust legislative framework that enables decisive action and risk management. The vision is summarized as: “Driven by innovation, focused on trust.”

Six strategic objectives for 2026–2028

The Strategic Plan defines six objectives across three focus areas: the countries, the financial sector, and the organization itself.

Focus on the countries

Well-being through transparent monetary policy and proactive policy advice, including strengthening monetary policy instruments, supporting policymakers during national budget cycles through proactive assessments, contributing to pension system sustainability, and promoting financial resilience and literacy through initiatives such as Money Week and financial education. A more sustainable economy, integrating climate risks into supervision, policy, and operations through scenario analyses, stress testing, and contributions to climate adaptation planning, while continuing efforts to green the CBCS’s own operations.

Focus on the financial sector3. An inclusive payments landscape with access to modern and secure services, including development of new payment use cases, cross-border connections for Instant Payments starting with Aruba and later connections with the Netherlands and Europe, monitoring financial inclusion, implementing the Basic Bank Account Act, and strengthening cybersecurity with measures such as “verification of payee.”4. A future-proof financial sector through stronger enforcement of supervisory standards, continued alignment with international standards such as Basel II/III and Solvency II, preparation for the IMF Financial Sector Assessment review in 2027, follow-up on CFATF AML/CFT mutual evaluations, expanded conduct supervision, stronger sanctions where needed, and legislative proposals to support enforcement.

Focus on the CBCS5. A digital and data-driven CBCS, including modernization of systems for supervision and integrity oversight, implementation of risk-based supervision applications, AML/CFT tools, and blockchain analytics tools for oversight of Virtual Asset Service Providers, alongside structured workflow management and stronger data and analytics capacity, including AI deployment such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and a centralized AI support program.6. An organization grounded in ownership, internal unity, and transparency, including leadership development, professional training, clearer communication tools, and follow-up on recommendations from the IMF Central Bank Transparency Code Review conducted in 2025 where aligned with CBCS objectives and priorities.

Implementation and monitoring

The CBCS will implement the Strategic Plan through an action plan translating objectives into specific actions with designated leads. Progress will be monitored through monthly reporting, periodic updates to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board, and annual recalibration of priorities and deliverables to keep implementation on track.

The full CBCS Strategic Plan 2026–2028 is below.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cbcs-strategic-plan-2026-2028-released