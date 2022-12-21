Wednesday, December 21, 2022
absolut-lime
Home Headlines & Top Stories CDB Approves US$17 Million for Geothermal Energy Development in Nevis

CDB Approves US$17 Million for Geothermal Energy Development in Nevis

Nevis Peak as seen from the sea
The geotermal powerplant can provide 100% of the island’s energy need. Photo: CDB

BARBADOS / NEVIS – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved US$17 million in financing for a geothermal energy development project in Nevis, which is aimed at reducing electricity costs, reducing carbon emissions and increasing energy security.

On Friday, December 9, the Bank’s board of directors approved the grant financing for the project which will help the Government of St Kitts and Nevis pursue the drilling of up to two geothermal production wells and one injection well. The project’s goal is to establish a geothermal power plant of capacity of ten megawatts, more than enough to meet all the domestic electricity demand in Nevis.

CDB’s Director of Projects, Mr. Daniel Best said the project could transform the energy landscape in the twin islands of St Kitts and Nevis.

“A 10 MW geothermal power plant on Nevis can generate more than 100% of the domestic demand on Nevis. If successful, the project will go a long way to helping the Federation realise their sustainable energy goals. These include transitioning from fossil fuel-based electricity generation to entirely renewable, while expanding generation and developing an interconnection between the two islands to increase resilience by allowing for the transfer of electrical power between St Kitts and Nevis, thereby not only benefitting the people of Nevis, but the Federation as a whole” said Best.

If the project achieves its initial goals, it will lay the groundwork for more ambitious goals such as expanding the Federation’s geothermal energy generation beyond that required for domestic use, to possibly support production and export of green energy commodities.

The project scope includes support to the Government and Nevis Electricity Company Ltd (NEVLEC) for project preparation, such as, preliminary surveys, surface exploration and environmental and social impact assessments, which are already ongoing, as well as infrastructure works, engineering, construction services and project management, and drilling services.

Funding for the project is from CDB’s Special Funds Resources (SFR), allocated from funding from the Inter-American Development Bank/Sustainable Energy Facility, the Green Climate Fund and the Government of Italy.

Best highlighted the economic benefits of the project for the people and Government of St Kitts and Nevis, noting that currently 97% of electricity generation in the country is dependent on imported fossil fuel.

“Like most of CDB’s Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs), St Kitts and Nevis is highly dependent on imported petroleum products to power its economy. This makes it vulnerable to external shocks such as those seen in the last six to 12 months due to the impacts of the war in Ukraine. It also consumes a large portion of its foreign exchange earnings. In 2018, fossil fuel imports reached as high as US$43.4mn – approximately four per cent of gross domestic product. This project can help St Kitts and Nevis build a far more secure energy future.”

Source: Caribbean Development Bank https://www.caribank.org/newsroom/news-and-events/cdb-approves-us17-million-geothermal-energy-development-nevis

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Latest Local News

Related News

Soualiga News Today

11 Inmates Celebrated at Graduation Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

0
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention held its End of Term Ceremony for its piloted Prison Education Program...

Richardson and Willems flabbergasted about being implicated in GEBE fraud | THE DAILY HERALD

0
Richardson is a former Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (2014) who, after leaving St. Maarten, returned to the island to take care of his mother who recently passed away after her son had provided for her...
Read more
Headlines & Top Stories

Richardson and Willems flabbergasted about being implicated in GEBE fraud |...

0
Richardson is a former Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (2014) who, after leaving St. Maarten, returned to the island to take...

RST Searches Three Residences in Sint Maarten and Curacao on Monday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

0
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Monday 19 December 2022, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, conducted searches...
Headlines & Top Stories

RST Searches Three Residences in Sint Maarten and Curacao on Monday...

0
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Monday 19 December 2022, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, conducted searches...

Dutch Government apologizes for slavery past in the Netherlands

3
  THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS - In a speech this afternoon, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the actions of the Dutch state in the...
Headlines & Top Stories

Dutch Government apologizes for slavery past in the Netherlands

3
  THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS - In a speech this afternoon, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the actions of the Dutch state in the...
Headlines & Top Stories

Charter boat crew returns home after BVI detention | THE...

0
Celebrating the crew’s return (from left) are Jernel Bique, Maeva Bret-Dibat, Lily Alexandre (hostess), Charlie Vaughn Swinton (captain), Chantal te Koppele and Private Yacht...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - powered by TEQQED