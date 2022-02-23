Celebrate International Mother Language Day | FAXINFO

This Saturday, February 26, the Sint Maarten National Museum is hosting an event in honor of the previously held, International Mother Language Day on February 21. Come out from 1:30pm to 3:30pm to be a part of the fun!

This is a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February to promote awareness of Linguistic diversity and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.

They team invites you to learn about our local dialect of St. Martin while celebrating our culture! Join them for a cultural charades game.

The event will be held at the St. Maarten Museum on #7 Front Street, across from Speetjens Notary. To reserve your spot, register at st.maartenmuseum@gmail.com.

