Celebrate local sharks and rays during “Shark and Ray Discovery Day” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Residents and visitors are invited to join “Shark and Ray Discovery Day,” a Shark Week 2026 community event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of sharks and rays and highlighting the local efforts underway to protect these vital marine species.

The event is organized by the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Simpson Bay Fish Market. Shark and Ray Discovery Day brings together local conservation organizations, scientific researchers, local fishers, and community groups with an interest in safeguarding Sint Maarten's marine environment.

A highlight of the day will be free lagoon boat tours departing every 30 minutes. These tours offer participants a unique perspective on the lagoon ecosystem and its connection to the island's biodiversity. Safety regulations will apply, and as space on each tour is limited, advance registration is strongly encouraged via WhatsApp message at +1 (721) 581-6365 or email toinfo@naturefoundationsxm.org. Event activities are weather-dependent.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to visit educational booths, meet conservation professionals, learn about ongoing research and protection initiatives, and discover the important role sharks and rays play in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems.

Designed for all ages, the event will feature interactive activities, games, and opportunities to win prizes while learning about the fascinating species that inhabit Caribbean waters. Visitors are welcome to attend at any time during the event and explore the exhibits at their own pace.

“Sharks and rays are among the ocean's most important species, helping to maintain balanced and healthy marine ecosystems,” said a representative of the Nature Foundation. “However, many populations around the world face increasing pressures from overfishing, habitat degradation, and other human activities.”

The organizers encourage families, students, residents, and visitors alike to attend and take part in this celebration of marine life and conservation during Shark Week.

The initiative is part of the MENAA (Marine Elasmobranch Nursery Area Advocacy) project at the Nature Foundation. MENAA seeks to form a foundation for the success of Sint Maarten’s marine and coastal area, particularly for sharks and rays. Research shows local waters serve as a nursery for species like tiger sharks, Caribbean reef sharks, and spotted eagle rays. These animals are crucial for reef health and fishery stability but remain threatened by poaching and ghost nets, despite local protections. Learn more athttps://naturefoundationsxm.org/menaa.

MENAA is funded by BESTLIFE2030 (Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services in Territories of European Overseas), a granting mechanism focusing on preserving and restoring biodiversity in the EU’s outermost regions (ORs) and Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), which host rich biodiversity but also face significant climate change threats.

Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/celebrate-local-sharks-and-rays-during-shark-and-ray-discovery-day