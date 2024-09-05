Celebrate the Classic Negroni Cocktail: Negroni Week 2024 Comes to St. Maarten

St. Maarten, September 5th, 2024 — Prepare to indulge in the timeless charm of the Negroni as St. Maarten joins the global celebration of Negroni Week, taking place from September 16th to 22nd, 2024. This annual event brings bars and restaurants together around the world for a week-long tribute to the iconic cocktail. St. Maarten is proud to celebrate this tradition with Sublime Bar & Restaurant in Maho.

A Taste of History: The Negroni Cocktail

The Negroni, a classic cocktail, dates back to early 20th-century Italy. It was first crafted in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni asked for his Americano cocktail to be made stronger by replacing the soda water with gin. The result was a cocktail that quickly became an enduring favorite.

Recipe for the Perfect Negroni

Celebrate Negroni Week at home with this simple recipe for a classic Negroni:

Ingredients:

1 oz. Gin

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

Orange slice or twist, for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Stir until well-chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange slice or twist.

A Global Toast to Negroni Week

Negroni Week is a worldwide celebration that invites both cocktail enthusiasts and newcomers to enjoy the distinct flavors of the Negroni. St. Maarten is joining this international event, showcasing the cocktail’s versatility and craftsmanship.

But Negroni Week is about more than just great drinks; it’s also about giving back. Participating venues will donate a portion of their Negroni sales to a charity of their choice, offering a unique way to enjoy a classic cocktail while supporting the community.

Join Us for a Negroni Toast in St. Maarten

Come and have a toast to Negroni Week at Sublime Bar & Restaurant on Monday, September 9th. Complimentary welcome Negroni cocktail and exciting giveaways for everyone!

It’s the perfect occasion to experience one of the world’s most beloved cocktails and understand why it continues to be a favorite among bartenders and cocktail aficionados.

Monday September 9th

Sublime Bar & Restaurant in Maho

7:30pm-9:30pm