Central Bank seeks court order for criminal prosecution in Ennia matter | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG–The Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) has asked the Court of Justice to compel the Public Prosecution Service to move forward with criminal prosecution in the Ennia matter, citing the seriousness of the case and its impact on policyholders and confidence in the financial sector.

According to the central bank, the matter involves major concerns surrounding the management of funds within insurer Ennia and the handling of financial resources that, based on prior investigations and regulatory findings, may not have been used appropriately. CBCS maintains that the alleged misconduct caused substantial financial harm, weakened the company’s position, and placed the interests of insured persons at risk.

The bank has indicated that it previously submitted a complaint after the Public Prosecution Service did not take further action. CBCS says there are serious indications of financial mismanagement and possible criminal conduct within and around the company, involving funds tied to insurance holders.

A spokesperson for the regulator said the Ennia matter has had a direct effect on both policyholders and trust in the wider financial system. In the view of CBCS, criminal prosecution is necessary to establish clarity regarding what took place and to ensure accountability where warranted.

The request was heard by the Court of Justice behind closed doors. It is not yet clear when the court will issue a decision, and an additional hearing remains possible.

The Public Prosecution Service has not provided a detailed response on the matter, stating only that it does not comment on individual cases.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/central-bank-seeks-court-order-for-criminal-prosecution-in-ennia-matter