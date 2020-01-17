Central Voting Bureau gives, approves final election results | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Seat allocation, MPs remain the same ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Voting Bureau on Thursday announced and unanimously approved the final results of the Thursday, January 9, snap parliamentary election.



The seat allocation and the Members of Parliament (MPs) elect remained the same as announced for the preliminary results.



The total number of valid votes cast was 13,361. National Alliance (NA) remained the largest party with 4,715 votes, up from the 4,694 votes it received in the preliminary results, obtaining a total of six seats in the new parliament of St. Maarten followed by United People’s (UP) Party with 3,231 votes (3,232 in preliminary results) for four seats.



United St. Maarten Party (US Party) received a total of 1,762 votes (1,759 in preliminary results) for two seats.



Newcomer Party For Progress (PFP) had 1,407 votes (1,408 in preliminary results) for two seats and United Democrats received 1,161 votes (1,162 in preliminary results) for one seat.



The biggest change in personal votes after the recounts went to biggest vote-getter in the election Egbert Jurendy Doran of NA, who received a final vote count of 865, 22 more than tallied during the preliminary count.

Elected to Parliament from NA are Egbert Jurendy Doran with 865 votes (843 in preliminary results), Silveria Jacobs (752 votes and second highest vote-getter), Christophe Emmanuel (685 votes), William Marlin (387 votes) and Rodolphe Samuel (248 votes).



From UD are Grisha Heyliger-Marten (656 votes), Rolando Brison (485 votes), Omar Ottley (420 votes) and Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani (291 votes).

From US Party are Claudius Buncamper (299 votes) and Akeem Arrindell (238 votes).



From PFP are Melissa Gumbs (559 votes) and Raeyhon Peterson (219 votes).

Central Voting Bureau Chairman Jason Rogers said the MPs-elect will be informed of their election to parliament within the stipulated period. He congratulated the MPs-elect as well as his team from the Bureau and other organisations that contributed to the smooth holding of the election.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm/photos/a.1251060041587810/3386130491414077/?type=3&theater