CEO Gumbs: We have a product that offers exceptional experiences with more to come | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–“We have a product that offers exceptional experiences with more to come,” declared Port St. Maarten CEO Alexander Gumbs, as the island proudly welcomed Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas on Thursday, the largest cruise ship in the world.

The historic arrival was celebrated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony and tour on board the vessel, attended by dignitaries, media and invited guests, including Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), the Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

Gumbs reflected on the long-term vision that made the day possible, recalling that since the construction of the second cruise pier in 2009, Port St. Maarten has been strategically positioned to accommodate mega cruise ships exceeding 200,000 gross tons. “That investment was built with purpose,” he said. “Today it allows us to host Star of the Seas, and places St. Maarten among the few Caribbean destinations capable of berthing Icon Class vessels of this size.”

The Star of the Seas carries more than 6,000 passengers and 4,000 crew, offering tremendous economic opportunities for the island’s tours, restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions. “The potential benefit of one call of this magnitude is enormous,” Gumbs noted. “It shows the strength of our cruise product, our ability to compete globally, and the pride we should all feel as a 37-square-mile island welcoming ships that many ports around the world cannot.”

At the same time, Gumbs acknowledged the importance of future preparation. “As cruise lines continue to build larger ships, we must expand our berthing facilities and enhance our services to stay ahead of the competition. Today’s milestone is not only a celebration of where we are, but also a reminder of the work still to be done.”

The Port CEO emphasized that Thursday’s event symbolized both pride and resilience. “This moment is a testament to the thousands of workers who contribute to St. Maarten’s cruise industry, directly and indirectly. It is also proof of our resilience as a people, having overcome hurricanes Irma and Maria, the pandemic, and global challenges, and still standing strong as a premier Caribbean destination.”

With vibrant entertainment on the pier, a strong show of hospitality, and a warm St. Maarten welcome for the thousands arriving aboard Star of the Seas, Port St. Maarten marked yet another chapter in its history as a leader in regional cruise tourism.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ceo-gumbs-we-have-a-product-that-offers-exceptional-experiences-with-more-to-come