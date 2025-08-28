Certificates Presented to graduates of the legislative lawyers Course 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

Willemstad/Philipsburg/Oranjestad–Earlier today, Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC) presented certificates for the fourth time to graduates of the Legislative Lawyers Course.

The ceremony took place simultaneously in Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten, underscoring the importance of collaboration within the Kingdom and the shared effort to strengthen legislative capacity across the three countries.

The course, led by Professor Sjoerd Zijlstra, is an advanced training program for legal professionals, most of whom serve as advisors to government. Legislative lawyers play a vital role in drafting legislation for the Council of Ministers and Parliament, yet all three countries face a shortage of trained specialists in this field. Thanks to this program, subsidized by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), more than 85 lawyers have now been trained to meet this need.

The 2025 graduation was the first time that the certificate ceremony was held simultaneously across the Kingdom. The Sint Maarten graduates Valya Pantophlet, Rajshree Sardjoe, and Simone Haarman.

The milestone highlighted not only the personal achievements of the participants but also the broader regional significance of equipping governments with the expertise needed to strengthen the legislative process.

𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: 𝘝𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘢 𝘗𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘭𝘦𝘵 (𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘙𝘢𝘫𝘴𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘚𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘫𝘰𝘦.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/certificates-presented-to-graduates-of-the-legislative-lawyers-course-2025