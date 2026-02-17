Chamber, partners convene crime prevention meeting | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of St. Maarten (COCI) convened a working meeting with the Strategic Alliance for Crime Prevention and key private-sector stakeholders to develop practical, collaborative measures aimed at improving safety for businesses, employees, and the wider community. The meeting was initiated by the Chamber and led by its new president, Tamara Leonard.

During the discussion, the Chamber highlighted ongoing concerns from the business community regarding persistent criminal activity and the need for a coordinated approach that protects both people and property. Participants explored a range of options to strengthen prevention efforts, including the potential role of modern technology to support deterrence, reporting, and operational response.

A central focus of the meeting was reinforcing cooperation between businesses and law enforcement. Police Chief Carl John emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration to ensure solutions are realistic, actionable, and supported by consistent communication between the private sector and the police.

Additional proposals included expanding training opportunities for businesses across the island. Ms. Dupersoy of the St. Maarten Small Properties Association proposed structured sessions focused on prevention practices and response procedures, noting that hands-on guidance can help businesses reduce risk, improve readiness, and strengthen community coordination.

Representatives of the Indian Merchant Association, including President Sunil Khatnani and board member Nikhil Kukreja, joined COCI Vice President Anastacio Baker in underscoring the importance of businesses supporting each other through shared best practices, coordinated safety measures, and steps that protect both staff and customers.

The conversation also addressed the role of environmental standards in supporting safety and commercial confidence. Emile Davis of the Philipsburg Promotional Board Foundation emphasized the value of cleanliness and overall presentation, noting that a well-maintained Philipsburg supports a stronger experience for residents and visitors and reinforces the town’s role as a center of commerce.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to develop coordinated strategies that strengthen safety efforts while improving communication and cohesion across the business community and its partners. The Chamber confirmed that a follow-up session will be organized to continue the work and advance implementation planning.

More information on next steps and upcoming initiatives will be forthcoming soon.

