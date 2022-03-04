Change of opening hours of the Sandy-Ground Bridge | FAXINFO

SANDY GROUND: The opening hours of the Sandy-Ground Bridge have been changed until further notice.

The bridge now opens to marine traffic twice a week at the following times:

– Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

– Saturday at 8:30 am

A crack on the bridge boss weakens the structure and prevents the daily opening of the bridge. The repair work will be done at night (one night + one morning of intervention). The date of the work will be scheduled in April and communicated to the public.

The Collectivity apologizes for this inconvenience and is doing everything possible to quickly solve this technical problem and resume the daily opening of the bridge.

The post Change of opening hours of the Sandy-Ground Bridge appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/04/change-of-opening-hours-of-the-sandy-ground-bridge/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/04/change-of-opening-hours-of-the-sandy-ground-bridge/