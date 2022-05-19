Changes to the Declaration of Conduct | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Following the recent publication about the changes to the Certificate of Conduct application form by the Minister of Justice in the National Gazette, citizens are hereby requested to take note of the changes.

The overarching change relates to the official name of the form, which has been changed from “Certificate of Conduct” to “Declaration of Conduct,” in conformity with the English translation of the Dutch abbreviation “Verklaring Omtrent het Gedrag (VOG)”

Additional changes include provisions for:

National Identification and/or passport information (Refr. #1.1)

Disclaimer when providing an email address (Refr. #1.1)

Immigration & Border Control application information (Refr. #1.2)

Judicial documentation (#1.3)

The new forms can be downloaded from the Public Service Center Department link on the Government of St. Maarten’s website at http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/AZ/psc/Pages/Certificate-of-Conduct.aspx

The processing fees and requirements remain unchanged, and an appointment is required to apply. Prospective applicants must ensure that they are in possession of all the necessary documents on the date of appointment. Failure to do so can result in a delay in the processing time for the declaration.

Given the sudden demands for an appointment to apply for a “Declaration of Conduct” applicants are advised to schedule an appointment for recurring purposes well in advance.

For efficiency and practicality purposes, the department also wishes to inform that great efforts are being made to digitalize the application process. More information about this initiative will be provided in a subsequent release.

For more information about the Declaration of Conduct process or the status of an application, inquiries can be sent to psc@sintmaartengov.org.

The management of the Public Service Center Department

The post Changes to the Declaration of Conduct appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/19/changes-to-the-declaration-of-conduct/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/19/changes-to-the-declaration-of-conduct/