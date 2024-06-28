Chase between police and two individuals after casino robbery | FAXINFO

The Beach Plaza Casino located on Long Wall Road in Philipsburg was the victim of an armed robbery on Friday, June 21.

Two men burst into the casino where customers were and ordered the manager at gunpoint to put money in their bags. The theft occurred around noon, according to KPSM Inspector Joe Josepha.

After committing their misdeed, the hooded criminals fled on their scooter. The police were alerted and a high-speed chase began with the robbers, who nevertheless managed to leave the police behind. An investigation has been opened. A.F.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/course-poursuite-entre-la-police-et-deux-individus-apres-le-braquage-dun-casino/