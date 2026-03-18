Chief of Staff to VSA Minister suspended with immediate effect | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Chief of Staff to Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug has been suspended with immediate effect, following a unanimous decision to an advice by the Council of Ministers and the signing of the corresponding national decree by the Governor, according to information provided to this platform.

The suspension reportedly followed an advice prepared by the government’s personnel department (P&O), which recommended immediate action while a broader investigation proceeds. The matter centers on allegations of conflict of interest tied to a consultancy arrangement involving the Chief of Staff’s husband. The P&O Department now has to execute its task and the process will more than likely also involve the Landsreserche and other relevant investigative bodies.

Information provided indicates that concerns first surfaced in the early stages of Brug's tenure in early 2025, when advice was allegedly drafted in connection with the consultancy opportunity. It is alleged that the Chief of Staff not only approved the advice herself, but also indicated that she is the primary contact person for the matter. That immediately raised concern internally because the consultancy was allegedly linked to her husband, placing her in a position where she was reportedly involved in a process from which a close relative stood to benefit.

The issue is said to have drawn internal concern from the outset because the original amount under discussion was above the threshold of NAf. 50,000, which would have triggered additional scrutiny. Meaning, amounts above Cg 50,000 would need the approval of the Council of Ministers. It is further alleged that the arrangement was flagged internally as a conflict-of-interest matter, particularly because of the role reportedly played by the Chief of Staff in the drafting and selection process.

Despite those early concerns, the consultancy is said to have later begun receiving payments under Cg 50,000 to avoid COM scrutiny. Information received indicates that payments were made from January 2025 to the present in varying amounts, each allegedly kept below levels that would have triggered immediate red flags. As questions were later raised about the payments, further scrutiny reportedly followed regarding how and why those disbursements had been approved. It is alleged that Minister Brug knew of and was warned about these payments and did nothing.

One of the specific allegations concerns a payment tied to December 2024, which reportedly appeared in January 2025 records. According to the information received, the consultancy was allegedly paid Cg. 17,000 for office chairs.

That payment has raised additional questions, including why a consultancy would be used for office chairs at all, given that such equipment would normally be handled through regular government channels, particularly in cases involving medical or workplace accommodation. The amount itself has also drawn concern because of its size. It should be noted that that reports circulating about the use of a credit card by the Chief of Staff is said to be false and was not part of any of the allegations.

Information provided also indicates that the consultancy linked to the Chief of Staff’s husband is believed to have received approximately NAf. 80,000 in total for consultancy-related work. While the full breakdown of those payments has not yet been made public, the figure adds to the seriousness of the matter, particularly in light of the conflict-of-interest concerns already raised.

Questions were also reportedly raised internally about procurement, the prioritization of payments, and whether established procedures were followed. Concerns were allegedly voiced over why a consultancy was being paid repeatedly while other vendors remained outstanding or were still awaiting priority treatment. Red flags were raised by many senior officials in government.

The matter ultimately advanced through formal channels, with the relevant department preparing the advice that led to the suspension decision. The Governor then signed the national decree after the Council of Ministers unanimously agreed with the recommended course of action.

Additionally, senior civil servants within the Ministry of VSA are said to have grown increasingly frustrated over what they described as persistent interference by the Chief of Staff and her husband in the ministry’s internal affairs. According to information provided to this platform, concerns had been building for some time, to the point that multiple senior officials were prepared, prior to the suspension, to formally report the matter collectively.

Particular concern was reportedly raised over allegations that the Chief of Staff’s husband at times presented himself to third parties as though he were the minister and sought to influence acquisition-related matters.

The suspension takes effect immediately while the investigation continues. The next phase is expected to focus on whether any laws, regulations, administrative rules, or civil service provisions were breached. The investigation is also expected to determine whether disciplinary or other legal consequences should follow.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/chief-of-staff-to-vsa-minister-suspended-with-immediate-effect