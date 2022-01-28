Chinese restaurant robbed | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Last Thursday evening, an armed robbery was committed in a Chinese restaurant located on rue de Hollande.

According to our information, an armed and hooded individual burst into the establishment and forced the staff to give him the contents of the cash register at gunpoint. The robber left with loot, for which the amount remains to be evaluated.

As soon as the alert was given, a gendarmerie patrol arrived on the scene of the robbery.

Although no one was injured, the restaurant staff was very shocked by what they experienced.

An investigation has been opened.

