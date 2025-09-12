ChristenUnie candidate Seeks to add St. Maarten to party’s anti-gambling pledge ahead of Dutch elections | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY/UTRECHT–Dutch political candidate Nathalie Nede of the Christian Union (ChristenUnie) is pressing for St. Maarten to be included in her party’s anti-gambling strategy as the Netherlands heads toward parliamentary elections in October.

At the ChristenUnie party congress on Saturday, 6 September, in Utrecht, Nede will submit an amendment to the draft national election program. The original text read, “We combat the undermining gambling industry in Curaçao.” Her amendment adds just three words, but with major implications: “…and St. Maarten.”

“The numbers are alarming. Gambling is widespread on St. Maarten and causes major personal and social harm,” Nede said. “As a Kingdom, we must take joint responsibility.”

A June 2025 report, More Than Just a Game, by Ipsos I&O and RE-Quest, confirms the scale of the problem:

• More than one-third of adults (about 11,100–13,300 people) gambled in the past year.

• 18% are at moderate to high risk of addiction.

• 12% already face financial, social, or mental health problems because of gambling.

• 70% of residents consider gambling a serious social issue, while 61% view addiction care as insufficient.

St. Maarten has 15 casinos and hundreds of lottery outlets—more than 2,600 registered gambling facilities in total. Most gamblers say their motivation is the chance to win money (58%) or entertainment (57%).

“That you can get rich by gambling is an illusion,” Nede warned. “The industry feeds on poverty and desperation, deepening people’s problems. We must curb it.”

Her amendment ties into ChristenUnie’s program Connected with the Caribbean Part of the Kingdom, which emphasizes solidarity and mutual respect between the Netherlands and its Caribbean partners while acknowledging the legacy of colonialism and slavery.

Nede is calling for coordinated prevention efforts, stronger addiction care, stricter regulation of casinos and lotteries, and the development of alternative jobs and youth programs so that gambling is no longer a dominant source of income.

Based in Arnhem, Nede has previously advocated a ban on gambling advertisements and voiced concerns about casino opening hours and the spread of gambling outlets in residential areas.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/christenunie-candidate-seeks-to-add-st-maarten-to-partys-anti-gambling-pledge-ahead-of-dutch-elections