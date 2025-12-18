Chun: new tools, new hotels, and rising demand put St. Maarten on stronger footing | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–According to May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the destination is building momentum while sharpening its focus on “strengthening its position as a high-quality, sustainable and experience-driven destination,” TravelAgeWest by Northstar reported. Chun said St. Maarten is also modernizing how it markets and supports travel planning, including investment in “smarter travel planning tools,” such as an AI-driven itinerary builder that she said will soon allow visitors to customize trips more easily.

TravelAgeWest by Northstar reported that St. Maarten tourism officials recorded a 16.9% surge in airport arrivals in the second quarter of 2025, along with a 14% increase in cruise arrivals, a positive shift following the disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the pandemic in 2020. The outlet also noted that improvements are visible immediately for arriving passengers with the new terminal at Princess Juliana International Airport, which opened in 2024.

Travel designer Natascha Mali of Untamed Travelling praised the island’s progress, saying, “After Hurricane Irma and COVID-19, the island has been completely rebuilt, with lots of new accommodations, rooftop bars and beach clubs.” She also pointed to major renovations at Holland House Beach Hotel, Karibuni, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, and La Samanna, a Belmond Hotel, and noted that the Resort & Residences at Indigo Bay, described as the first Leading Hotels of the World property on St. Maarten, is expected to open in 2028 overlooking Indigo Bay on the island’s southern coast.

Chun said the island offers a wide mix of experiences, noting that “St. Maarten-St. Martin truly offers something for every type of traveler,” and pointing to demand from couples, families, and adventure seekers, as well as luxury travelers, yacht cruisers, digital nomads, and repeat guests who “value connection and culture as much as comfort.”

Eddy Loomans, general manager of Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten, echoed that broad appeal, saying, “It doesn’t matter your age or how seasoned a traveler you are, we cater to everyone,” while highlighting the island’s activities and dining variety. Shanice Powell-Hodge, sales and catering manager at the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, told TravelAgeWest by Northstar that luxury travelers, wellness-focused visitors, and multigenerational groups are among key audiences, and she noted growth in small group gatherings including milestone celebrations and intimate weddings and proposals.

Chun also emphasized the island’s dual identity as a planning advantage for advisors, with St. Maarten offering nightlife, entertainment, duty-free shopping, and a diverse mix of resorts and attractions, and St. Martin offering a more European character rooted in gastronomy and nature. Loomans recommended a full-island tour, guided or self-driven, to help visitors experience both sides and the destination’s range of beaches, attractions, and events.

TravelAge West by Northstar is a long-running trade publication that serves the travel advisor community, with destination coverage, industry research, and professional development, and it also produces major industry programs such as the WAVE Awards and other events.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/chun-new-tools-new-hotels-and-rising-demand-put-st-maarten-on-stronger-footing