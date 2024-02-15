CITY POLICY – CITY CONTRACT: Opening of the 2024 Call for Projects | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and the State are jointly launching the 2024 City Policy Call for Projects.

City policy is a policy of urban cohesion and solidarity, national and local, towards disadvantaged neighborhoods and their inhabitants. It is led by the State, local authorities and their groups with the common objective of ensuring equality between territories, reducing development gaps between disadvantaged neighborhoods and their urban units and improving living conditions. life of their inhabitants.

This public policy is part of a co-construction approach with residents, associations and economic players.

The call for projects is addressed to legal entities: associations, social landlords, communities and public establishments, in order to support actions, co-financed by common law credits and/or private funds, in favor of residents of priority neighborhoods of the city ​​policy (QPV) and neighborhoods in active monitoring (QVA).

To access the file: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources/Appel-a-projet-Politique-de-la-ville-2024.pdf

Please note, the deadline for submitting applications is Friday March 15, 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-de-la-ville-contrat-de-ville-ouverture-de-lappel-a-projets-2024/