CIVIC SERVICE: Last chance to become a digital mediator | FAXINFO

As part of the Civic Service system deployed in the territory of Saint-Martin in partnership with the State, the Community is recruiting ten digital mediators in France Services receptions. The deadline to send your application is tomorrow, Tuesday December 19, 2023.

Four positions have already been taken, there is 1 place remaining in Quartier d’Orléans and 5 places at Sandy Ground. Civic service positions are open to young people aged 16 to 25, up to 30 years old for people with disabilities. This involves working as a digital mediator, in France Services receptions run by the Community in the two priority districts: 5 positions in Quartier d'Orléans and 5 positions in Sandy Ground. In addition to the human experience, the activity consists of supporting the public in carrying out digital administrative tasks and procedures. The contract extends from January 2, 2024 to August 31, 2024, i.e. 8 months based on 24 hours per week. This recruitment entitles you to compensation of €609,96 per month, up to €722,98 per month if the volunteer is part of a household benefiting from RSA or if the volunteer receives RSA. The documents to be provided are as follows: Identity document, cover letter, social security certificate or copy of the vital card, RIB (current account only), criminal record https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/ vosdroits/F1420, copy of the family record book if the young person is a minor and a Curriculum Vitae. Applications must be sent by email to the following 3 addresses before the end of this Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

micheline.facorat@com-saint-martin.fr

Thierry.gombs@com-saint-martin.fr

paul.dollin@com-saint-martin.fr

As a reminder, the France Services aim to offer the public a place of local reception and support, allowing them to obtain information and carry out various administrative procedures with, for example, the CAF, CGSS and Pôle job. France Services allows citizens to benefit from a local reception point, a relay for administrations and public services operating both in the social field and in the employment sector. _VX

Info France Services: 06 90 66 33 66 or 06 90 66 88 66

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/service-civique-derniere-chance-de-devenir-mediateur-numerique/