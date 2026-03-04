CKAIR reviews IPKO outcomes, next SSS cooperative meeting in April | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) of Parliament met on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to debrief the Inter-Parliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) and Tripartite consultations recently held in Aruba, while also moving forward with preparations for the next SSS Cooperative meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chairlady of CKAIR, MP Sjamira Roseburg.

In addition to the two published agenda points, the committee also addressed discussion related to a proposal concerning the functioning of the Tripartite consultation platform, as well as the submitted draft dispute regulation.

During the first agenda point, the committee reviewed the IPKO and Tripartite consultations held in Aruba from February 19 to 23, 2026. Chairlady Roseburg provided a summary of the discussions, noting that the official opening of IPKO included remarks from the Chairperson of IPKO and the Presidents of the respective Parliaments, followed by presentations from the prospective chairpersons of the Kingdom Affairs committees. On behalf of St. Maarten, President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams delivered opening remarks, after which Chairlady Roseburg presented recent developments in St. Maarten.

Among the key matters reviewed was the formal establishment of an expert committee to further address concerns regarding the democratic deficit within the Kingdom. Based on an earlier IPKO agreement, the committee is expected to report within nine months with recommendations aimed at strengthening democratic participation and cooperation.

The committee was also updated on discussions held in Aruba concerning the balance between financial supervision and national autonomy, air connectivity within the Kingdom, cybersecurity cooperation, data protection, ageing populations, climate adaptation, and the implications of the recent Bonaire climate case. It was further noted that future IPKO meetings are expected to include dedicated discussion on gender equality, financial relations, climate adaptation, slavery, and climate change.

With regard to the issue of slavery, Chairlady Roseburg indicated that it is the proposal of the committee that the matter be brought before the full Parliament so that St. Maarten can determine a clear and unified position.

Members present stressed the need for more result-driven follow-up to IPKO discussions. Concerns were raised that many issues have been discussed for years without sufficient action, and that greater emphasis should now be placed on timelines, clear objectives, and stronger follow-up with government after each consultation cycle. It was also emphasized that St. Maarten should sharpen its own positions in advance so that issues taken to IPKO are supported by concrete national discussion and direction.

The committee also discussed the importance of obtaining more direct and timely responses from government after the IPKO agreement list is ratified by Parliament and sent forward. Members noted that stronger follow-up would help ensure that topics raised at IPKO do not remain one-time discussions, but instead develop into actionable policy matters.

Discussion also touched on military training and broader social formation opportunities for youth, with members calling for more serious and open consideration of the matter in light of manpower needs elsewhere in the Kingdom and the possible long-term benefits for St. Maarten’s young people. Members argued that such issues should be examined more holistically and with greater continuity.

Turning to the Tripartite consultation held on February 23 in Aruba, Chairlady Roseburg said the three Caribbean countries discussed matters of mutual interest, including the draft Kingdom Law Dispute Regulation, which is currently awaiting advice from the Council of State as part of its legislative path. The committee also noted that the petite committee, of which MP Sarah Wescot-Williams and MP Egbert Doran are members on behalf of St. Maarten, is scheduled to meet virtually and then hold its first in-person meeting in Aruba on March 19, 2026.

The Tripartite discussions also included presentations on agriculture initiatives in Aruba under Team Food Security, air connectivity and flight tariffs between the Dutch Caribbean islands, and the need for closer collaboration between governments and airports to improve affordability and accessibility for inter-island travel. Delegations further exchanged views on education policy, particularly ways to encourage students to return to their home islands after completing studies abroad.

Under the agenda point dealing with the SSS Cooperative, the committee moved to resume formal cooperation between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius under the existing memorandum of understanding. The MOU provides for annual consultations on areas of shared concern, including economic development, healthcare, disaster preparedness, environmental sustainability, and cultural exchange, as well as the establishment of a joint steering committee to oversee implementation and identify new areas for collaboration.

The committee agreed in principle that St. Maarten will host the next SSS Cooperative consultation on April 10, 2026. Proposed discussion points include updates on previous discussion items, continued focus on air connectivity, and further consideration of the steering committee framework.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ckair-reviews-ipko-outcomes-next-sss-cooperative-meeting-in-april