Clarification on Influencer Participation in St. Maarten Tourism Campaign | Government of Sint Maarten

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) would like to take this opportunity to clarify recent misconceptions surrounding the involvement of Caribbean influencers in a recent destination marketing initiative.

During a special influencer campaign hosted by STB, several well-known Caribbean personalities were invited to experience and showcase St. Maarten’s unique culture, attractions, and hospitality to their vast regional and international audiences. Among them was St. Kitts’ renowned media personality and DJ, Sweet Sister Sensia, who, along with other influencers, played a key role in promoting the island through their platforms.

May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism, addressed the matter, stating:

“It is important to note that while these influencers were recognized for their role in amplifying St. Maarten’s visibility, none were officially appointed as ambassadors of St. Maarten. Instead, they were selected as regional cultural influencers who helped highlight the island’s offerings through their content. The recognition of their efforts should not be mistaken for an official designation as a St. Maarten ambassador.

We also understand and appreciate the public’s call for the recognition of local talent in the promotion of our island. STB remains committed to highlighting the incredible individuals within our own community who contribute to St. Maarten’s cultural and tourism landscape. While details cannot yet be disclosed, efforts are actively underway to formalize a program that will ensure our local ambassadors receive the recognition and platforms they deserve.”

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau emphasizes that this initiative was part of a broader regional effort to encourage intra-Caribbean travel and cultural exchange. As a vibrant and diverse destination, St. Maarten benefits from the influence of regional creatives and media personalities who introduce the island’s rich experiences to wider audiences.

We thank the public for their passion and commitment to ensuring that our local culture and talent remain at the forefront of St. Maarten’s identity. Rest assured, our local ambassadors are not forgotten, and we are working to ensure their role in promoting St. Maarten is strengthened and celebrated.

For further updates and official announcements, we encourage everyone to stay connected to our official communication channels.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Clarification-on-Influencer-Participation-in-St–Maarten-Tourism-Campaign.aspx