Clean St Martin: Cleaning operation this Sunday October 15 | FAXINFO

The Clean St Martin association is organizing its monthly cleaning mission this Sunday, October 15 in the morning on a plot of coastline located under the Galisbay recycling center.

As usual, the meeting is set at 8:30 a.m. for the association's volunteers and people wishing to participate in maintaining a clean territory. Young and old are invited given the ease of access, no contraindication to report for children, who are increasingly numerous in participating in the monthly events. For this month of October, the cleaning operation will take place on the path under the Galisbay recycling center where a lot of waste is still found. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the road leading to the commercial port of Galisbay, near the area to be cleaned. Volunteers will be able to park their car on the side of this road. To join the October Clean Up from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., bring a water bottle, the usual sun protection (cap, sun cream) and gloves if you have them.

The association will make some available for those who come with bare hands, for safety reasons. The mission will end around 11:30 a.m. with a moment of conviviality and exchanges around refreshments and snacks offered by the Clean St Martin association. See you at 8:30 a.m. this Sunday in Galisbay. Keep SXM Clean! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clean-st-martin-operation-nettoyage-ce-dimanche-15-octobre/