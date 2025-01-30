Clear goal meeting for economic future of Aruba, Curaçao and St.Maarten

“Bringing together experts and professionals who are working on a sustainable future of island states”

Philipsburg – Wednesday January 29th Minister Grisha Heyliger – Marten opened the event Taking the Reins: Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten – Driving Their Economic Future in Sint Maarten. A three-day event aimed at economic experts from Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten who will discuss the sustainable economic future of the three countries.

“Our purpose is clear: to bring together experts and professionals working on a sustainable future of island states. And to share knowledge, spark ideas, and build connections across the Caribbean and the Dutch Kingdom. To guide our conversations, we’ve chosen the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) framework. It is very relevant for Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, and it gives us an internationally recognized foundation to build on. It can offer a shared vision and approach to building resilient economies. Over the next few days, we’re here to strengthen partnerships, spark innovative ideas, and identify areas for increased collaboration. Our goal is to conclude with a collective statement and some clear future next steps”, says Lennard Nijenhuis, Coordinating Country Advisor Curaçao for the Temporary Work Organization (TWO).

Minister Heyliger – Marten identified an important condition for building a strong future economy. “We must know our destination and map our route to get there. Decisions must be based on facts and not assumptions. Using a data driven approach to decision-making and extending beyond politics to take key actions that will support the futures of the people of our countries.”

The event was made possible by the Temporary Organization and was created in close collaboration with the Department of Economic Affairs, Trade and Industry (DEZHI) of Aruba, the Ministry of Economic Development of Curaçao and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications of host country Sint Maarten.

