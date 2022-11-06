Closure of schools due to inclement weather | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Government of Sint Maarten, after consultation with the Meteorological Office of Sint Maarten, would like the public to take note of the following:

Given the current developments regarding impending inclement weather and the saturation experienced on Saturday, November 5, and 6, 2022, we remain under Flood Watch through Monday evening, and you are hereby notified that:

All schools will be closed on Monday, November 7, 2022

The situation will be monitored, and if an extension is deemed necessary, you will be informed accordingly.

You are urgently requested to notify your staff, the students, parents, and guardians of your respective schools.

Schools are also closed on the Frenchside on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Road users are urged to limit travel as much as possible during heavy rainfall.

The post Closure of schools due to inclement weather appeared first on Faxinfo.