Closure of the services of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs the public of the closure of its services:
– Monday, February 28
– Tuesday, March 1st
– Wednesday, March 2nd.
Please note that :
– The Civil Status Department will be open by phone only on Monday, February 28 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and can be reached at 0690 88 97 62.
– The Titles Department (driving license and registration) will be available by e-mail at suivante:servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr
– For more information, please visit the web page of the Titles Department on the website of the Collectivité: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources.php?categorie=246
The reopening of all the administrative services of the Collectivity will take place on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/23/closure-of-the-services-of-the-collectivite-de-saint-martin/
