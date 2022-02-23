Closure of the services of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin informs the public of the closure of its services:

– Monday, February 28

– Tuesday, March 1st

– Wednesday, March 2nd.

Please note that :

– The Civil Status Department will be open by phone only on Monday, February 28 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and can be reached at 0690 88 97 62.

– The Titles Department (driving license and registration) will be available by e-mail at suivante:servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr

– For more information, please visit the web page of the Titles Department on the website of the Collectivité: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources.php?categorie=246

The reopening of all the administrative services of the Collectivity will take place on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

