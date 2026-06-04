COCI and RVO draw full attendance for Business Support Session at USM | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry, COCI, in collaboration with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, RVO, hosted a full-attendance Business Support Session on Wednesday evening at the University of St. Martin.

The session was organized to provide business owners and entrepreneurs with information on financial instruments, grants and support mechanisms available to businesses in St. Maarten. The presentation was delivered by RVO representative Bernice Stoffer.

During the session, attendees received information on several areas of business support, including grants for participation in trade missions and business conferences, guarantee support for obtaining business financing from local banks, funding opportunities for participation in regional and international trade shows, grants for market studies and business exploration in countries of interest, and additional support instruments available to help strengthen and grow businesses.

One limitation noted during the evening was that the program, based on RVO’s criteria, does not cater to sole proprietors. This was seen as a disappointing aspect of an otherwise useful session, particularly given the number of sole proprietors operating in St. Maarten. Many of these entrepreneurs are among those most in need of practical assistance, access to funding avenues and guidance on how to grow or stabilize their businesses.

The event was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and brought together entrepreneurs and business owners seeking practical guidance on how to access available support.

RVO, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, is a Dutch government agency that supports entrepreneurs and organizations in developing and expanding their businesses and projects in the Netherlands and abroad. Its work includes providing information, advice, financing tools, connections and support for entrepreneurs working in areas such as international business, innovation, sustainability and economic development.

The collaboration between COCI and RVO was aimed at helping local businesses better understand what types of support may be available to them and how they can position themselves to benefit from regional and international opportunities.

COCI said the full attendance reflected strong interest among St. Maarten’s business community in accessing funding information, expanding into new markets and strengthening business operations.

The session also served as an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn how available instruments can support participation in trade missions, help explore new markets, improve access to financing and create new opportunities for growth.

COCI continues to encourage members of the business community to stay informed about available support programs and to make use of opportunities that can assist with business development, resilience and expansion.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-and-rvo-draw-full-attendance-for-business-support-session-at-usm