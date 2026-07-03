COCI anticipates 2026 groundbreaking for Pelican Park Development Project | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry, COCI, anticipates commencing the Pelican Park Development Project with a groundbreaking ceremony during 2026, marking a major step toward the realization of a long-planned economic hub at the entrance to Philipsburg.

COCI has identified the recommencement of the Pelican Park Development Project as one of its key institutional priorities for 2026. The project envisions the development of a modern economic service center that will also serve as the future home of the COCI headquarters.

Pelican Park has been described in previous public reporting as the first Economic Service Center, ESC, in St. Maarten. The project is planned for W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, also known as Pondfill Road, on the site where the former Air Lekkerbek restaurant was located. The project received its building permit from VROMI in August 2022, according to earlier public reports.

The development has been positioned as an important part of future economic activity in the Philipsburg area, particularly along the Pondfill corridor. Earlier reporting on the project indicated that Pelican Park is intended to include the COCI office and Business Support Center, independent office spaces and facilities for entrepreneurs, including rental spaces and eating areas.

COCI said the project remains part of its long-term vision to strengthen business accessibility, support entrepreneurship and contribute to economic development in St. Maarten.

The anticipated groundbreaking in 2026 would represent a significant milestone for a project that has been discussed for several years as part of the Chamber’s broader development agenda. Once realized, Pelican Park is expected to provide a central space that supports business services, entrepreneurship and commercial activity.

COCI has also indicated that further details on the project will be provided in due course, including information related to the development timeline, project scope and implementation process.

Further updates will be issued by COCI as project details are finalized.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-anticipates-2026-groundbreaking-for-pelican-park-development-project