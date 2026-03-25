COCI Installs Advisory Board as part of organizational structure | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has formally installed its Advisory Board, marking an important step in strengthening the organization’s governance and overall organizational structure.

The Advisory Board consists of Mrs. Marlene Mingo, Mr. Keith Franca, Mr. Gary Matser, Mr. Hubert Pantophlet, and Mr. Eugene James, all of whom were selected and unanimously approved by the COCI Board of Directors. Their appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in their extensive experience, professional expertise, and strong ties to the business community.

According to COCI, the Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and advisory support aimed at further strengthening the Chamber’s mission and objectives.

Commenting on the installation, COCI Board President Tamara Leonard said, “The establishment of the Advisory Board marks an important milestone for COCI. We are confident that the collective experience, knowledge, and insight of these distinguished individuals will add significant value to our organization and further strengthen our role as a leading voice for the business community.”

During its most recent Board meeting, COCI also appointed several Honorary Members, namely Mr. Joseph Lake Jr., Mr. Lou Peters, and Mr. Damodar Rawtani. These honorary appointments were extended to former Board members who made significant and lasting contributions to the development, growth, and success of COCI over the years.

COCI said the continued association of these honorary members recognizes their dedication and longstanding commitment to the advancement of the business community in St. Maarten.

The Chamber remains committed to reinforcing strong leadership, institutional continuity, and inclusive participation as it continues to support economic development and represent the interests of the business community.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-installs-advisory-board-as-part-of-organizational-structure