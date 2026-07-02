COCI launches free START SMART project to support entrepreneurs and small businesses | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry, COCI, on Wednesday launched registration for the START SMART Project, a free phased support initiative designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs, informal businesses, sole proprietors, and existing micro and small businesses strengthen their operations and become more sustainable, compliant and growth-ready.

Registration opened on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and will close on Friday, July 10, 2026. Spaces are limited, and interested participants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The START SMART Project is geared toward persons who are ready to start a business, formalize informal operations, or strengthen an existing sole proprietorship or micro and small business operating in St. Maarten. The program focuses on practical support in key areas that are essential to business development and long-term success.

The initiative will provide support in areas including business registration and simplified compliance, financial literacy and access to financing opportunities, entrepreneurial training, and guidance to improve business knowledge and skills.

COCI said the project is part of its continued effort to support entrepreneurs and micro and small businesses in building stronger, more successful and more resilient businesses.

“Whether you are starting a business, operating informally, or seeking to strengthen an existing micro or small business, START SMART St. Maarten is designed to help entrepreneurs build sustainable, compliant and growth-ready businesses,” COCI stated in its program announcement.

The program is open to startup entrepreneurs, including persons who want to formalize their operations and transition into a legitimate business, as well as sole proprietors who are already established and are seeking additional support, training or operational strengthening.

COCI also noted that non-Antillean-born applicants who are not already in possession of a business license must submit stamped copies of their sole proprietorship license application in order to be eligible to participate.

Interested persons can register by completing the START SMART SXM project registration form available through the COCI website, COCI Facebook page, COCI WhatsApp Channel, or by visiting the COCI main office in person. Persons who need assistance may visit the COCI Business Center from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

The registration form is available at:https://forms.gle/aQbWxeSTWXkb6sXu7

Additional information is also available through the Chamber’s Facebook page, WhatsApp Channel and website at:www.chamberofcommerce.sx

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-launches-free-start-smart-project-to-support-entrepreneurs-and-small-businesses