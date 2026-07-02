COCI sets sights on Roots to Global Routes Business Mission to Miami to advance SXM business growth agenda for 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry, COCI, has identified the Island Roots to Global Routes Business Mission to Miami as one of its next major priorities for 2026, as the Chamber continues to focus on business growth, international expansion, formalization, advocacy and stronger support for entrepreneurs.

The upcoming mission is designed to give local businesses direct access to new opportunities in the United States market. Participating businesses will have the opportunity to engage in business-to-business meetings, explore partnerships, register their businesses in the United States and establish U.S. business bank accounts. The mission will also include pitch coaching, networking opportunities and information sessions focused on successfully operating in the U.S. market.

COCI said the initiative forms part of its broader 2026 agenda to create opportunities for businesses to formalize, grow and expand beyond St. Maarten’s borders.

During the first half of 2026, COCI focused on promoting business development while ensuring that entrepreneurs and business owners have access to the information and resources needed to operate successfully and remain compliant.

As part of this work, COCI hosted a series of town hall meetings and community engagement sessions to inform members of the business community about their legal obligations, including the registration of Ultimate Beneficial Owners, UBOs, and other matters essential to operating compliant and sustainable businesses.

COCI also continued its advocacy role by submitting unsolicited advice to the Government of St. Maarten on measures aimed at reducing business operating costs and household expenses through a review of the gasoline price build-up. The Chamber also provided recommendations to Government concerning the governance of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten, CBCS, outlining the role it believes would best serve St. Maarten’s economic interests.

The Chamber said its goals for the first part of 2026 included strengthening communication with the business community, promoting greater transparency, expanding opportunities for business support and improving the overall environment for entrepreneurship.

Those objectives have been advanced through initiatives such as the START SMART Project, the upcoming Miami business mission, joint events with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, RVO, and continued collaboration with Chambers of Commerce throughout the Dutch Caribbean, the French side of the island and Anguilla.

From a governance perspective, COCI also updated its Rules of Order for the first time in 15 years, strengthening its internal governance framework and reinforcing the Chamber’s commitment to institutional improvement.

COCI said its activities so far have produced encouraging results, including strong engagement from entrepreneurs, successful stakeholder events and continued cooperation with regional and international partners.

For the remainder of 2026, COCI will continue to focus on business development, training, stakeholder engagement and digital transformation. The Chamber said it is working to expand online services so that businesses can access a wider range of services digitally without having to visit the COCI office.

The information provided reflects COCI’s continued role in both regulatory guidance and business support, including helping companies operate legally, strengthen their operations, and explore opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-sets-sights-on-roots-to-global-routes-business-mission-to-miami-to-advance-sxm-business-growth-agenda-for-2026