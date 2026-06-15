COCI urges businesses to update records and settle fees to avoid deregistration | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY-–Businesses that fail to keep their Chamber registration up to date may place their legal operating status at risk, the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has warned.

COCI is calling on all business owners to review their records in the Trade Registry and ensure that their information is accurate, complete and current. This includes updating changes in business address, contact information and, importantly, settling annual registration fees in a timely manner.

Businesses with outstanding registration fees are urged to settle their accounts as soon as possible, either by visiting the COCI office or by using the available online payment facility.

Maintaining current and complete registration is a legal requirement and a fundamental part of operating a business on the island. Up-to-date records not only support transparency and good governance, but also enable businesses to access financing, participate in tenders and engage in formal economic activities locally and internationally.

COCI noted that many compliance issues begin with simple administrative oversights. These may include unpaid annual registration fees, outdated business addresses, inactive telephone numbers, old email addresses, unreported changes in directors or management representatives, changes in business activities, or businesses that have stopped operating but were never formally closed in the Trade Registry.

The Chamber said business owners should not wait until they need a registry extract, financing, a permit, a tender document or another official service before checking whether their registration file is in good standing.

COCI emphasized that businesses which fail to comply with Trade Registry requirements risk being deregistered. Deregistration may have serious implications, including the inability to legally conduct business operations.

All business owners are therefore strongly encouraged to review their registration status and ensure that any outstanding documentation, updates or payments are completed promptly. Compliance is essential to maintaining a healthy, credible and resilient business environment for all.

Businesses that have not yet received their COCI invoice, or that require further information or assistance, are encouraged to visit the COCI office from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Questions and requests for support can also be sent torequest@chamberofcommerce.sxor by calling 721-542-3590.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/coci-urges-businesses-to-update-records-and-settle-fees-to-avoid-deregistration