Collaboration drives St. Maarten’s next phase of digital modernization | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten, through its Digital Leadership Team (DLT) and ICT Department, with support from the St. Maarten Trust Fund, the World Bank, the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), and NRD Companies, continues to advance the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP).

On October 6–7, 2025, the second round of stakeholder engagement sessions was held at Paradise Hall, bringing together civil servants, Secretary Generals, and Department Heads from across ministries. The sessions focused on collaboration, awareness, and practical steps toward a unified digital government vision.

Topics included Digital Identity, Digital Public Infrastructure Checklist, and Enterprise Architecture. Participants shared input to ensure a coordinated approach to implementing modern and efficient public services.

“Together we will build a seamless digital government. It is not a copy-and-paste system but one tailored to Sint Maarten’s culture and realities,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina. “We must strengthen trust between government and the people by being transparent. This project reflects the dedication and coordination of our Digital Leadership Team.”

NRPB Director Claret Connor added, “The Digital Government Transformation Project is about more than technology—it’s about improving how government serves its people through collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.”

DLT Leader and Interim ICT Head Femi Badejo emphasized the central role of civil servants: “This program is about making government services more accessible and efficient for every citizen and business. Our public servants, who know our systems best, are key to its success.”

NRD Companies facilitated the first day of sessions, focusing on digital priorities such as e-services and digital identity, and used anonymous polls to collect feedback. The DLT led the second day under the theme DGTP in Execution: Hands-On Alignment for Implementation Teams, highlighting next steps and implementation strategies.

The DGTP, led by the DLT and implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government, is funded by a US$12 million grant from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Through this project, Sint Maarten aims to deliver secure, efficient, and citizen-focused digital services, strengthening public trust and preparing government systems for the future.

