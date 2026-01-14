Collectivité completes rehabilitation of the St. Martin slaughterhouse | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT, Saint-Martin–The Collectivité of Saint-Martin announces the completion of rehabilitation works at the Saint-Martin slaughterhouse, delivering a fully operational facility to support the territory’s agricultural and livestock sector.

After several years affected by technical, administrative, and financial complexities, the slaughterhouse has now been formally delivered. The facilities are functional and compliant with the project specifications, as well as applicable health and regulatory standards.

A recent control visit was conducted in the presence of representatives of the FEADER European funds, the Prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the Directorate of Food, Agriculture and Forestry (DAAF), and other project partners. The inspection confirmed the proper functioning of the financed equipment, a key step toward the final validation of European subsidies and the securing of the project’s financing plan.

The works covered both the buildings and the technical equipment required for the slaughterhouse to operate. While the project initially began as an extension, it was later significantly reorganized to correct shortcomings in the existing facility. This reconfiguration required new procurement processes and adjustments to the implementation schedule.

The rehabilitation of the infrastructure totaled €1,744,810.55, subsidized at €1,507,689.67 through FEADER funds. The Collectivité’s contribution amounts to €237,120.88.

The cost of project management amounted to €120,690, including €108,621 subsidized by FEADER funds. The Collectivité’s share for this component totals €12,069.

The Collectivité stated that the project was completed through rigorous oversight and the continued involvement of the elected officials responsible for the project, together with the teams of the Collectivité, particularly those within the Life Frame and Ecological Transition delegation.

In parallel with the delivery of the infrastructure, the personnel designated to operate the slaughterhouse completed qualification training at a reference facility. This training was intended to ensure the skills required for safe, effective, and compliant operations. The trained team is expected to continue strengthening competencies to support sustainable operations in line with health requirements and industry expectations.

The commissioning of the slaughterhouse is considered a key step in supporting farmers and breeders, increasing local production, and strengthening food autonomy. The facility is intended first and foremost as a tool for breeders, designed to meet sector needs and support the growth of local activity.

The President of the EPIC of Saint-Martin, Valérie Fonrose, and the slaughterhouse Director, Elie Touzé, extended thanks to all institutional, technical, and financial partners who contributed to the project’s completion.

The reopening date will be confirmed once the operating approval has been received.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/collectivite-completes-rehabilitation-of-the-st-martin-slaughterhouse