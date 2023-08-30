Collège René Descartes: closure suspended by the administrative court | FAXINFO

On August 22, the administrative court of Saint-Martin suspended the execution of the prefectural decree issued on June 30, 2023 concerning the closure of the René Descartes college in Hope Estate.

By decree of June 30, 2023, the delegate prefect in the Communities of St-Barthélemy and St. Martin, Vincent Berton, on the proposal of the rectorate, announced the closure of the René Descartes college, private non-contract facility located in Hope Estate. In a press release, the prefecture specifies that this decision was taken after two inspections carried out in January and April by the rectorate. These inspections revealed several breaches of the regulations, in particular the fact that three out of eight teachers were not authorized to teach. Since that date, the National Education services have organized the reception of all students for the start of the school year in September 2023 in two other secondary schools, namely the La Roche Gravée de Moho middle school in Quartier d'Orléans. and Mont des Accords College in Concordia. On August 22, 2023, the administrative court of Saint-Martin suspended the execution of this decree as part of a summary procedure. The prefect Vincent Berton took note of this court decision and decided to withdraw the impugned decree. A new procedure will be carried out in the coming days to ensure that René Descartes College complies with the rules prescribed by the Education Code. For the services of the prefecture, the good care of schoolchildren remains a priority. Parents with children previously educated at René Descartes College should now be able to enroll them there again for the start of the school year on September 4. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/college-rene-descartes-fermeture-suspendue-par-le-tribunal-administratif/