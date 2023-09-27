COMMEMORATION / Algerian War: Saint-Martin pays tribute to the Harkis | FAXINFO

This Monday, September 25, 2023, a ceremony paying tribute to the Harkis, the Moghaznis, and the personnel of the various auxiliary formations who engaged in the service of France during the Algerian War, between 1954 and 1962 took place opposite at the War Memorial in the gardens of the Hôtel de la Collectivité.

This ceremony took place in the presence of the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the vice-president of the COM, Alain Richardson, lieutenant-colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind, commander of the gendarmerie company of Saint-Martin and Saint -Barthélemy, the director of the territorial police, Thierry Verres, the association of Veterans of Saint-Martin and the civil and military authorities.

The day of September 25 was established in recognition of the sacrifices made and the abuse suffered by the Harkis, Moghaznis and personnel of the various auxiliary formations and assimilated due to their commitment to the service of France during the Algerian War, between 1954 and 1962. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/commemoration-guerre-dalgerie-saint-martin-rend-hommage-aux-harkis/