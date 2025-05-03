Commemoration National Remembrance Day – May 4, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, the Government of Sint Maarten will observe National Remembrance Day, (“Dodenherdenking”) like the other countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During this National Commemoration Day, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War (WWII) are commemorated.

This year’s theme is “80 Years of Freedom” as the year 2025 marks 80 years since the ending of WWII.

The regular commemoration ceremony, taking place at the Captain Hodge Wharf in Philipsburg, will feature several key elements including an opening prayer by Reverend Astrigt Hermelijn and the official wreath laying ceremony by His Excellency the Governor Ajamu Baly, the Honorable President of Parliament Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, and the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.

Following the wreath laying, the “Last Post” will be played, succeeded by two minutes of silence after the tolling of the bells. This segment will conclude with the Dutch Anthem and Sint Maarten Song.

Additionally, the top management of various uniformed troops – Police, Marines, Sint Maarten Voluntary Corps (VKS), and the Marechaussee – will jointly lay a wreath in honor of the fallen.

As has become tradition, two distinguished guests, Mrs. Elsje Bosch and Mrs. Bernadine van Veen, wife of the late Mr. Gerard van Veen, have been invited. Both Bosch and Gerard van Veen experienced World War II during their childhoods. The two ladies will lay a wreath on behalf of all the children affected by the fight for freedom over the years.

This year Mr. Jahfier Marlin, student at the Milton Peters College and a member of the Youth Parliament, will present a poem written by drs. Mrs. Egstorf-Pantophlet from her book “A different Stick o’ Fire, World War Two in the Caribbean, fragments of a forgotten Legacy”. Pathfinder Ms. Moriah Steward will read an excerpt written by Mrs. Elsje Bosch, describing her personal emotions and experiences during World War II. Trumpetist Wilfred Phelipa will accompany the ceremony with his musical performances.

Furthermore, all invited guests will have the opportunity to lay a single flower at the War Memorial Monument, which bears the names of World War II victims primarily from Sint Maarten.

The public is encouraged to attend to attend the ceremony, which will commence with a march by uniformed law enforcement and military groups beginning at the front of the Courthouse to the Captain Hodge Wharf.

The event will also be rebroadcasted on social media. Special thanks go out to the Port Sint Maarten Group of Companies (PSG) for annually facilitating this event.

Business owners are reminded to fly their flags at half-mast and each citizen is encouraged to honor a period of two minutes of

silence, which is considered throughout the Dutch Caribbean at around 6:00 p.m. The general public that wish to attend can do so by latest 5:30 p.m. before the official start of the ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

The public is hereby notified that the roads leading to and the access to the Captain Hodge Wharf will be closed off for vehicles in the late afternoon of Sunday, May 4, 2025.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Commemoration-National-Remembrance-Day-May-4-2025.aspx