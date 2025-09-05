Community and Government Join Forces to Close Sint Maarten’s Landfill by 2032 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The government of St. Maarten is moving together toward a long-awaited goal: closing the island’s landfill, aka The Dump, by 2032. At a packed consultation in the Belair Community Center, more than 200 residents joined officials, technical experts, and stakeholders to hear updates, ask questions, and share concerns about the future of waste management on the island.

The meeting was organized by the Ministry of VROMI and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) as part of a process that began in 2022, when over 90 stakeholders first contributed ideas for Sint Maarten’s waste vision.

“This is not the first time we are having this conversation,” said NRPB Director Claret Connor. “Back in 2022, we heard directly from stakeholders about their ideas and concerns. Tonight is a continuation of that process—guided not only by technical studies but also by your lived experience as a community. If we want future generations to inherit a healthier, safer, and more sustainable Sint Maarten, these are the choices we must face and make together.”

Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs emphasized that the island now has both the resources and determination to act. “For too long, the landfill has been a symbol of frustration and a health risk for our people. Tonight, we are not only looking at technical solutions, but also reaffirming that Sint Maarten now has the financing, the expertise, and the will to finally take action. Waste Vision 2050 gives us a direction, and with your partnership, we can start to make that vision a reality.”

The USD 85 million Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) has already delivered tangible progress: removing over 130 shipwrecks, cleaning 10 kilometers of shoreline, resettling families and businesses near the landfill, and upgrading training and equipment for landfill staff.

Experts from Witteveen+Bos and TAUW presented their technical studies, highlighting solutions such as reshaping the landfill, constructing a protective ring dike, and capping the site with clean soil and vegetation. Together, these steps will stabilize the landfill, reduce health and safety risks, and prepare the way for eventual closure.

Participants pressed government on issues ranging from recycling and medical waste disposal to timelines and accountability. While some expressed skepticism due to past delays, many acknowledged the urgency of finally addressing waste sustainably.

Minister Gumbs assured the audience that EDMP is only part of a broader waste management vision that includes a circular economy, recycling, composting, and strong legal and financial measures to ensure long-term sustainability.

Construction on the landfill intervention is expected to begin in 2026 and take three years. Once completed, the landfill will be stabilized, capped, and transformed into a managed and vegetated site, significantly reducing risks for the surrounding community.

As Minister Gumbs concluded: “This challenge is bigger than any one ministry or organization. It will take all of us.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/community-and-government-join-forces-to-close-sint-maartens-landfill-by-2032