COMPANY: Energy renovation of gendarmerie barracks | FAXINFO

As part of Semsamar's field visits on August 31, officials visited the gendarmerie barracks in Savane and Concordia to see the progress of work relating to the energy renovation of the two areas.

In parallel with the construction site of the future 900 secondary school in La Savane, Semsamar, owner of the premises, launched, last May, the energy renovation work of the two gendarmerie barracks. This first bio-environmental rehabilitation concerns the housing buildings and the technical service center of the gendarmerie with the objective of saving 30% of energy.

The technique chosen for the accommodation is unprecedented in the territory, the walls of the company accommodation will be insulated with polystyrene plates covered with a finishing coat. Technique developed for a Toulouse company over the past ten years and which is now used for the first time in the West Indies, here in Saint-Martin. Double-glazed windows will be installed to contribute to better thermal and sound insulation, the carpentry will be modified and the old air conditioners will be changed to more energy-efficient models, with only one device per dwelling in the bedroom. The exterior insulation will allow a net drop in temperature in each dwelling. The technical service center will be covered with aluminum cladding that meets anticyclonic and seismic standards. The creation of a rainwater recovery tank and a buffer tank to store drinking water is in progress. The site of the Savane gendarmerie barracks, whose budget reaches €6.300.000 (65% European REACT-EU fund, 35% Semsamar) and has around fifty employees, also plans to repair the roads with a resumption of buried network and soil allowing better water drainage, re-vegetation of green spaces and the installation of play areas for children. For the Concordia barracks, which has around a hundred employees, the budget for the energy renovation project amounts to €5.300.000. The works of the two sites will be completed before the end of 2023, the deadline for the use of REACT-EU funds. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-renovation-energetique-des-casernes-de-gendarmerie/