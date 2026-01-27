Company has committed to repair Little League perimeter wall after accident | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministries of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) have responded to questions regarding the recent incident at the Little League Stadium, where part of the perimeter wall was damaged during a practice session, and have also addressed ongoing concerns about how the surrounding parking area is being used.

The matter drew public attention after the St. Maarten Little League Association reported that a garbage bin hauler struck the stadium’s outer concrete wall while attempting to position a large metal bin near the structure. The Association said the bin slammed into the wall, knocking down a significant section in view of children who were on the field for training at the time. The Association described the incident as serious and avoidable, warning that the wall is now compromised and may pose an ongoing hazard in an environment where children run and move unpredictably.

In response, both Ministries confirmed receipt of questions and stated that, based on the information currently available, the incident is being addressed as a civil matter between the affected parties. According to the Ministries, the Little League Association indicated that the company responsible for the damage has acknowledged its involvement and has committed to repairing the wall. The Ministries said any determination of liability and the scope of remedial works fall within that civil process, and that Government is not a direct party to those determinations.

Regarding the timeline for repairs, the Ministries stated that, at this time, the Little League Association is awaiting a detailed timeline from the responsible company outlining when repair works will commence and be completed. The Association has also expressed concern that remedial action should address the structural integrity of the wall in its entirety, rather than limited patchwork repairs. Government said it will remain engaged to the extent necessary to ensure public safety considerations are respected.

Beyond the damaged wall, VROMI addressed questions surrounding the nearby parking lot and the broader public domain. The Ministry confirmed that the parking lot, along with much of the surrounding area including the Little League Stadium and the Festival Village, is government-owned land and has not been issued in long lease.

On the issue of tour buses parking in the area, VROMI stated that there is currently no formal parking management structure in place and that the area is designated for general public use. As such, parking there does not, under current regulations, in and of itself constitute a violation. In the absence of a management structure, VROMI said the intended purpose of the area remains general parking.

VROMI added that the proposed introduction of a precario tax is intended to ensure that public land in use throughout the country, including along roadsides, is properly regulated. The Ministry said the policy is currently being developed, and that when more tailored policies are put in place, enforcement of the related rules will be the responsibility of Government.

With respect to claims that old vehicles and car parts are regularly dumped on the site, VROMI confirmed it is aware of continuous dumping of vehicles and parts in the area. The Ministry stated that such dumping constitutes a violation of the current waste ordinance and said Government regularly removes the vehicles and parts within the limitations of its capacity. VROMI also noted that discussions have commenced with the Ministry of Justice regarding the possible use of video surveillance to support enforcement.

Both Ministries said they recognize the concerns raised by the Little League Association and the wider community, including the Association’s call for urgent safety measures such as a structural assessment, temporary barriers, and a clear exclusion zone until repairs are completed and the area is formally declared safe. The Ministries further acknowledged the Association’s broader concerns regarding safety risks, limited access for families, and congestion linked to the use of the parking area for storage of damaged vehicles and parts, as well as bus parking.

In their joint response, ECYS and VROMI stated that overall management of public domain land is being addressed through the country’s reform packages as well as through independent initiatives within VROMI. While acknowledging that the incident has understandably drawn strong public attention, particularly because it occurred near facilities used by children, the Ministries noted that it originated from an accident involving a private company and property used by an association.

At the same time, Government said the issues raised have highlighted the need to further strengthen policy frameworks and operational clarity related to public land management and enforcement. The Ministries said they remain committed to engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure that safety, proper land use, and transparency continue to guide government action.

