Company repairing Little League wall following January incident | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Repairs are now underway at the Erwin Richardson Little League Stadium following an incident in January in which a large metal garbage bin crashed through a section of the stadium’s outer concrete wall during a practice session.

The incident occurred when a garbage bin hauler was attempting to place the bin next to the stadium’s outer wall. During the process, the bin struck the structure, destabilizing the wall and knocking down a significant section of it while players were practicing nearby.

From the outset, the company involved acknowledged responsibility for the damage. Demonstrating its commitment to the community, the company began repair work last week to restore the damaged portion of the stadium wall.

The St. Maarten Little League Association welcomed the move, noting that the repairs are an important step toward ensuring the continued safety and upkeep of the facility used by young athletes across the island.

The Association expressed appreciation for the company’s willingness to address the situation and work toward a timely resolution. Once completed, the repairs will return the stadium’s perimeter wall to its original condition and help maintain a safe environment for players, coaches, and spectators.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/company-repairing-little-league-wall-following-january-incident