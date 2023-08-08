COMPETITION: The new uniforms of the Tourist Office are looking for their stylist | FAXINFO

Are you a couturier, stylist, creative and do you like challenges? Take part in the competition to make new outfits for the Tourist Office team!

You wish to participate in the promotion of the territory, leave room for your imagination and your talent by drawing inspiration from the colors, history and culture of our beautiful island! The Tourist Office wishes to highlight local talents for the creation of its new uniforms. The winner of this competition will be mandated to design the outfits of the ambassadors of Saint-Martin for the next three years. For you, dear artists, this is an exceptional opportunity to make yourself known on the local, regional and international market!

To participate in this contest, register until September 01 via the online form https://forms.gle/29KyfmP5XEFtDxC68

The creations sought by the Tourist Office for its new uniforms will include three men's sets and three women's sets, to be proposed on sketches:

– a set for men consisting of: daytime work clothes (shirt type, long-sleeved turtleneck and three-quarter sleeves); evening work attire (shirt, trousers and jacket); a polo-type outfit for field work.

– a set for women consisting of: a daytime work outfit (blouse, trousers, skirt, dress, suit); evening work attire (dress, jacket, evening blouse); a polo-type outfit for field work.

You can use the traditional Saint-Martin fabric, or any other material that inspires the image and culture of the territory.

Conditions of participation in the competition:

• Be a company on the French side, declared to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI)

• Be able to ensure the making and production of uniforms (styling and sewing)

• Be present at the second phase of the competition

Course of the competition:

Step 1 – The six sketches will be sent by September 01 at noon, to the following email address: a.carty@st-martin.org

Three finalists will be selected at the end of this first phase. An information meeting will be organized to present the rest of the competition.

Step 2 – The selected designers will have to present 1 day work outfit (shirt type) in the form of a parade on September 29th.

Step 3 – Announcement of the winner on October 6.

Please note that the outfits selected at the end of the designer contest will automatically belong to the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, and cannot be reproduced for another entity.

It's up to you to play and may the best win!

Saint-Martin Tourist Office

Contact for any information

complementary: a.carty@st-martin.org

Phone: + 590 590 87 57 21

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concours-les-nouveaux-uniformes-de-loffice-de-tourisme-cherchent-leur-styliste/