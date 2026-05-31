Concacaf puts grassroots football at center stage in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–St. Maarten hosted the inaugural Concacaf Grassroots Football Conference from May 12 to 13, 2026, bringing regional football leaders together for a historic gathering focused on strengthening community-level football across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The conference marked the official launch of the Concacaf Grassroots Charter, a new regional framework designed to support more inclusive, sustainable and accessible grassroots football across Concacaf’s 41 Member Associations. The event was held under the theme “Developing Players, Inspiring People, Transforming Communities.”

Nearly 150 delegates participated in the two-day conference, including presidents, general secretaries, technical directors and grassroots football leaders from across the region. Their discussions centered on the future of football development, the role of community-based programs, the importance of player-centered environments, and the need to create clear pathways for children and young people to participate in the sport.

Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio opened the event alongside St. Maarten Football Federation President Sudesh Singh. The hosting of the first-ever conference placed St. Maarten at the center of a regional conversation on how football can be used not only to develop players, but also to strengthen communities, promote inclusion and create safer, more structured environments for young athletes.

A major outcome of the conference was the introduction of a tiered Membership and Recognition Framework under the Grassroots Charter. The framework includes Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond levels, giving Member Associations a structured way to measure and recognize progress in building stronger grassroots football systems.

The conference program included sessions on increasing participation among women and girls, safeguarding protocols, and integrating grassroots football into national football development plans. Delegates also exchanged best practices on how to expand access to the sport, improve coaching and administration, and use football as a tool for social and community development.

The event also provided an opportunity for smaller Member Associations, including those in the Caribbean, to share their realities and learn from one another. Regional participation included representatives from several Caribbean football associations, underscoring the importance of collaboration in improving grassroots systems across diverse island contexts.

For St. Maarten, hosting the inaugural conference represented an important moment for the country’s football development profile. It highlighted the island’s growing role in regional football dialogue and its ability to host high-level sporting development events that connect local priorities with broader Concacaf objectives.

The launch of the Grassroots Charter is expected to guide future efforts by Member Associations to make football more accessible, organized and impactful at the community level. With St. Maarten serving as the host of the inaugural gathering, the conference marked a significant step in Concacaf’s wider strategy to build the game from the ground up.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/concacaf-puts-grassroots-football-at-center-stage-in-st-maarten