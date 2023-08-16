CONCACAF U15: the Saint-Martin team champion of League C | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin U15 selection will have made the colors of the territory shine brightly during the Concacaf 2023 tournament. At the end of the international football competition which took place from August 6 to 13 in Santo Domingo and Curaçao, the team of Saint-Martin players won the title of League C champion.

The first match played on Monday August 7th already announced the rage of our youngsters to win with a domination against Anguilla and a sensational 5-0 victory. Jaiyel Jack scored three, Wilfried Plumain and Tylian Vilar Bélian scored one each. Tuesday, August 8, the Saint-Martin U15 selection offered a second celebration during the championship with a thrilling match against French Guiana and a score of 2 to 1. Jaiyel Jack and Clarence Rubini each scored a goal. The team then climbed to the head of their group. Football lovers will have had to wait until Friday, August 11 to chain a new victory against the Turks and Caicos by scoring three goals against one conceded. The Saint-Martin team played in the grand final of League C on Saturday August 12, delivering an incredible sporting performance against St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with an impressive score of four goals to one. For the Saint-Martin football league, the young talents of the U15 territorial selection have worn the colors of their island high by seizing the coveted title of Champions of the League C of Concacaf U15: "A name that will remain engraved in the annals of this triumph is that of Jack Jaiyel, the true star of the competition. With a total of 9 goals, Jaiyel dominated the playing fields as the top scorer, showing incredible skill and unwavering determination. These 18 dynamic players have shown the true meaning of perseverance, determination and passion. The president of the Saint-Martin Football League said to himself proud to announce this historic victory, marked by the talent, passion and unity of the team. The Saint-Martin U15 football team celebrated this magnificent triumph last Monday at 978 Beach Lounge in the company of parents and supporters. Congratulations again to the U15 team of Saint-Martin, champion of the League C of the Concacaf 2023! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concacaf-u15-lequipe-de-saint-martin-championne-de-la-league-c/