Concerns about Waste Management project Trust Fund Report: Billions in Pplay, but time is running short | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum presented the Tweede Kamer of the Dutch government with the 2024 annual report of the St. Maarten Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund, offering the most detailed update yet on how the €445 million Dutch contribution is being spent to rebuild the island after Hurricane Irma. The report highlights major achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, and small business support, but also warns of persistent bottlenecks in waste management and institutional reform.

Since its creation, the trust fund—administered through the World Bank—has received €445.1 million ($519.4 million) from the Netherlands, generating an additional $44.6 million in interest. This has brought the total available to $564 million as of December 31, 2024. By the end of last year, $452.7 million was committed to projects, of which about 68 percent ($350 million) has actually been disbursed.

Ten projects were underway in 2024, three had already been completed (roof repairs, income support and training, and child protection), and one new project—wastewater management—was approved in August. A further $25 million project focused on government capacity building is in preparation.

𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

Several high-profile milestones were achieved last year:

Wastewater Project Approved: The long-awaited initiative to modernize St. Maarten’s sewage treatment was greenlit. It is the final priority reconstruction project, but its tight December 2028 completion deadline leaves no room for delays.

Disaster Fund Planning: The World Bank completed its advice for creating a national disaster reserve fund, to help St. Maarten prepare financially for future hurricanes and other natural shocks.

Airport Reopens: Princess Juliana International Airport was officially reopened in November 2024. The IMF has described the airport as one of the country’s three critical economic pillars.

Support for Small Businesses: The Enterprise Support Project, linked to the new St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Center, has disbursed $19 million in loans across 289 businesses, while also providing training. The final tranche of loans will be issued in 2025.

Civil Society Engagement: Through the R4CR project, 92 NGO-led initiatives reached over 20,000 residents, strengthening community resilience.

Hospital Construction: The new hospital continues to rise, with significant progress on its structure and utility systems.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

Despite these gains, the report underscores serious setbacks in three critical projects:

Waste Management (EDMP): Efforts to close and rehabilitate the Philipsburg landfill, improve debris management, and introduce sustainable waste systems remain mired in contract disputes, tendering delays, political instability, and limited government capacity. Without an extension beyond the November 2026 deadline, the project risks falling short of its objectives.

Digital Government (DGTP): Procurement hurdles, contractor failures, and bureaucratic bottlenecks have delayed the digital transformation agenda. Solutions are expected in 2025.

Education (FRLP): The Fostering Resilient Learning Project struggles with similar procurement and staffing issues, and solutions are not yet in sight.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧

With the trust fund set to expire in December 2028, the report stresses that St. Maarten must prioritize delivery, especially in the waste sector. The Dutch government has already allocated €1.4 million in extra support for St. Maarten’s VROMI ministry to tackle the landfill crisis and is helping to secure additional technical expertise.

“The clock is ticking, and Sint Maarten is in the driver’s seat,” the letter from State Secretary Eddie van Marum notes. The Netherlands will continue to push for progress in the steering committee, particularly on waste and wastewater. For St. Maarten, the trust fund represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build resilience, improve living conditions, and protect the environment.

𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘒𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘙𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘌𝘥𝘥𝘪𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘶𝘮 (𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳) 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘚𝘵. 𝘔𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘝𝘙𝘖𝘔𝘐 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘎𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘣𝘴 (𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘋𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘙𝘗 𝘊𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘵 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘳.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/concerns-about-waste-management-project-trust-fund-report-billions-in-pplay-but-time-is-running-short