Concerns grow over silence on new garbage contracts as agreements expire on March 31 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten, Concerns are mounting among waste hauling contractors over what they describe as a troubling lack of communication and transparency from government regarding the bidding process for the new 2026 to 2029 garbage collection contracts, even as the current agreements move closer to expiration on March 31, 2026.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources close to contractors who submitted bids for the new public tender said several companies participated in the bid opening on January 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. However, as of now, they say no contractor has been formally contacted by email or telephone with an update on the outcome, despite the approaching transition period and the operational demands required under the tender.

According to the sources, the lack of notice has raised serious concern because the Terms of Reference require successful bidders to have their equipment ready by March 1, 2026.

The public tender, prepared by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), was issued because the current contracts are due to expire on March 31, 2026. Under the tender, the new awarded contracts are expected to begin on April 1, 2026, for an initial term of three years. Subject to satisfactory performance, the contract may then be extended for up to two separate one-year periods, covering April 1, 2029, through March 31, 2031.

Sources say contractors are now also concerned by reports that VROMI may be considering going back to the drawing board with the bidding process. They said it remains unclear why such a move would be contemplated after bids were already submitted. At the same time, it is reported that five companies qualified for a parcel, though that information has not been publicly confirmed by the Ministry. A total of six parcels were up for bid with each contractor only able to be awarded one parcel.

The Terms of Reference outline that the scope of work includes collection services, transportation, stray waste removal, bin maintenance, scheduled service frequency, compliance with safety regulations, reporting and monitoring procedures, and performance standards aimed at ensuring effective solid waste management.

The tender documents also indicate that the existing seven-parcel structure was reduced to six parcels as part of a rationalization effort by government. This change was reportedly made because the existing Parcel 7, which covers the Beacon Hill area, contains only one collection bin and a limited number of households. Tendering that area as a separate standalone parcel was deemed economically and logistically inefficient. In addition, the Terms of Reference specify that the Ministry shall award a maximum of one parcel to a contractor.

That one-parcel-per-contractor rule makes timely communication even more critical, as companies are expected to know where they stand in the process in order to prepare the necessary equipment and operational plan for the specific area they may be assigned. Contractors say the current silence is creating unnecessary uncertainty in a process that should already be moving into its implementation phase.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/concerns-grow-over-silence-on-new-garbage-contracts-as-agreements-expire-on-march-1